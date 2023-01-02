NHPC Limited Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 401 vacancies

Applications are invited for 401 vacant technical and managerial positions in NHPC Limited.

NHPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 401 vacant positions of Trainee Engineers and Trainee Officers in various disciplines through GATE – 2022, UGC NET-Dec-2021 & June 2022 (merged cycle), CLAT 2022 (for PG) & CA/CMA Score.

Name of post : Trainee Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 136

Pay Scale : Rs. 50000-3%-160000

Qualification : Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology / B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in Civil Discipline from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade

or

AMIE (enrollment upto 31.05.2013) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Minimum Age : 30 years as on 25.01.2023

Name of post : Trainee Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 41

Pay Scale : Rs. 50000-3%-160000

Qualification : Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology / B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in Electrical Discipline from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade

or

AMIE (enrollment upto 31.05.2013) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Electrical Discipline includes Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics /Power Systems & High Voltage/ Power Engineering

Minimum Age : 30 years as on 25.01.2023

Name of post : Trainee Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 108

Pay Scale : Rs. 50000-3%-160000

Qualification : Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology / B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in Mechanical Discipline from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade

or

AMIE (enrollment upto 31.05.2013) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Mechanical Discipline includes Mechanical / Production / Thermal / Mechanical & Automation Engineering

Minimum Age : 30 years as on 25.01.2023

Name of post : Trainee Officer (Finance)

No. of posts : 99

Pay Scale : Rs. 50000-3%-160000

Qualification : Graduate with CA from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / ICWA or CMA from Institute of Cost Accountants of India (formerly known as Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India). Passed Candidates are only eligible to apply.

Minimum Age : 30 years as on 25.01.2023

Name of post : Trainee Officer (HR)

No. of posts : 14

Pay Scale : Rs. 50000-3%-160000

Qualification : Full time regular two years Post Graduate Degree / Post Graduate Diploma / Post Graduate Program in Management with specialization in Human Resource / Human Resource Management / Human Resource Management & Labour Relations /Industrial Relations / Personnel Management / Personnel Management & Industrial Relations / Industrial Relations & Personnel Management from recognized Indian University/ Institute approved by AICTE.

Minimum Age : 30 years as on 25.01.2023

Name of post : Trainee Officer (Law)

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : Rs. 50000-3%-160000

Qualification : Full time regular Graduate Degree in Law (Professional) (3 Years LLB or 5 Years Integrated Course) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade from recognized Indian University / Institute recognized by Bar Council of India.

Minimum Age : 30 years as on 25.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.nhpcindia.com/ from 5th January 2023 ( 10 AM) to 25th January 2023 (11:55 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

