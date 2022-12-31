Assam Career IASST Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Assistant on contractual basis under a project ST/SC community development programme in IASST’ with 2 components, Component I: ‘Heritage food and beverage research’ and Component II: Lab experience based science education for SC&ST Students. The project proposes (i) to understand the traditional dietary components of the ethnic communities (ST/SC) on human microbiome and health, (ii) optimization of production process of potential ethnic food for promotion as functional food, (iii) involve ST/SC communities in the production and marketing of such functional food to enhance their income and (iv) enhancing scientific temperament in the community.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary: Rs 20000 +16% HRA per month

Essential qualification: B. Sc. with chemistry/microbiology/botany/zoology/biotechnology

Desirable: Candidates having experience of working in mammalian cell culture laboratory will be preferred.

Age limit: As per government guidelines

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ within January 14, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

