Assam Career Apply for Research Officer vacancy in NIT Silchar

Applications are invited for various research based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a temporary post of Research Officer for the National Commission of Women Sponsored Research Study in the Department of Management Studies.

Name of post : Research Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master Degree in Social Science Disciplines or 5 Years Bachelor Degree in Law. Language Proficiency in English, Hindi and Bengali

Desirable Experience : NET Qualified. Prior Research Experience in Relevant Area

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Also Read : Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with C.V. and other relevant documents to Dr.Tanaya Nayak, Principal Investigator, Department of Management Studies, NIT Silchar through the email:

tanayanayak@mba.nits.ac.inwith subject line “Application for the post of Research Officer for NCW project”.

Last date of receiving/ submission of filled up application form is January 16, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Deepika Padukone’s nutritionist shares an immunity booster shot recipe good for winters