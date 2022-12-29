Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research

Associate in a MeitY (Govt of India) sponsored research project entitled “Development of Quantum Optical Sensor based system to identify and categorize Arsenic and Lead in water even with very low concentration” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Partha Pratim Sahu, Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: M.Tech. in Electronics Engineering/ Quantum technology/Instrumentation with 55% marks or equivalent CGPA or M.Sc. In Physics / Electronics having NET/GATE qualification with two years research experience on quantum technology.

Pre-requisites: Knowledge of electronics devices and instrumentation and circuits, Quantum technology

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in Darrang College

Fellowship: Rs. 35,000/- (Rupees thirty five thousand) only per month (no HRA)

Age Limit: Candidate shall not be more than 35 years of age on the last date of receipt of application. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with self-attested photocopies of marksheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if applicable), certificate of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) through e-mail to the Principal Investigator (pps@tezu.ernet.in) within January 10, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Shehnaaz Gill epitomizes regal beauty in these stunning ethnic looks