Assam Career Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in Darrang College

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Darrang College Assam.

Darrang College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Assistant and Library Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No of posts : 3

Educational Qualification: Educational Qualification will be as per Assam Govt. OM No DHE/ CE/Misc/341/2016/49 dated- 09-02-2017 and selection procedure will be as per Govt. letter No. DHE/CE/Misc/341/2016/12 dated- 29-04-2017 (Subject to changes as per DHE guidelines)

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Educational Qualification will be as per Assam Govt. OM No. DHE/ CE/Misc/341/2016/49 dated- 09-02-2017 and selection procedure will be as per Govt. letter No. DHE/CE/Misc/341/2016/12 dated- 29-04-2017 (Subject to changes as per DHE guidelines)

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No of posts : 10

Educational Qualification: Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Assam Govt. Notification No. GAG (B) 199/2008/5 dated-30-01-2009 (Subject to changes as per DHE guidelines)

Name of post : Chowkidar

No of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Assam Govt. Notification No. GAG (B) 199/2008/5 dated-30-01-2009 (Subject to changes as per DHE guidelines)

Age : The upper age limit for Grade-III and Grade IV posts will be as Govt. OM No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated-02-09-2020

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part – IX) Standard Forms of application along with complete Bio – Data, self attested copies of all certificates & Marksheets and accompanied by a non- refundable Demand Draft of Rs 1000/- only for Grade-III and Rs. 800/- only for Grade IV drawn in favour of Principal, Darrang College, Tezpur payable at SBI, Main Branch, Tezpur (IFSC- SBIN0000195). The applications must reach the Principal, Darrang College, Tezpur, P.O.- Tezpur, PIN- 784001 within January 10, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

