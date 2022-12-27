Assam Career APSC Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the office of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade-I (English).

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-I (English)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : PB-4 Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13,300/-

Educational Qualification : Minimum educational qualification is passed Degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognized University.

Additional Criteria :

(i) No candidate shall be eligible to sit for speed test at 150 w.p.m in English unless he/she had passed the speed test at 120 w.p.m in English conducted by the Board constituted and recognized by the Government.

(ii) Passing the speed test at 150 w.p.m in English will make one eligible for appointment as Stenographer Grade -l subject to the condition that appointment to the post of Stenographer Grade -I in English shall be made only after he/she had rendered a minimum 06(six) years of service as Stenographer Grade -II or Grade -III or in both the cadres taken together. Inclusion of names in the select list is against the probable vacancies only and it will not confer any right for automatic employment to the selected person.

(iii) The candidate applying for the post of Stenographer Grade-l must have registration in Employment Exchange of Assam/Voter’s ID /PRC issued in Assam for educational purpose as a proof of residency.

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2022. The upper age limit is relaxable as –

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST (P) / ST(H) candidates of Assam i.e. upto 43 years .

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates of Assam i.e. up to 41 years as per Govt. Notification No, ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidates i.e. upto 48 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 144/95/121 dated Dispur the 28th October, 2015

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 28-12-2022 to 26-01-2023.

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PWBD : Rs. 47.20

Last Date for submission of fees : 28.01.2023 (05:00 P.M.)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

