Assam Career PDUAM Tulungia Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM) Tulungia.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM) Tulungia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Master Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent in the point scale ) from a recognized University.

b) Ph.D. Degree in concerned/ allied/relevant discipline(s) with evidence of published works

c) Professor/ Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least fifteen years in Universities/ Colleges / other institutions of Higher Education relating to teaching / research / administration

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Catering Service Provider vacancies in Girijananda Chowdhury University

d) Minimum score as stipulated in the academic performance indicator (API) based on PBAS as set in the UGC Regulation (Appendix-III) for direct recruitment of Principal in colleges

e) A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

e) A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix II at table-2 (UGC guidelines dated 20/07/2018)

f) Relaxation of 5% may be provided at the graduate and master degree levels for the SC / ST / Differently abled candidates for the purpose of eligibility based only on the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedure. Relaxation of 5% may be provided from 55% to 50% of the marks to the Ph.D. Degree holders who have obtained their Master Degree prior to 19.09.1991.

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

g) Upper age limit of the applicant for the post is 55 (fifty five) years as on 01-01-2023

h) Term of Principal is 5 (five) years as per guidelines issued by Government of Assam

Scale of Pay : Rs. 1,44,000.00 to Rs. 2,18,200.00 per month and other allowances admissible as per rule

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in in prescribed form issued by the D.H.E., Assam along with complete bio-data, self attested copies of all relevant testimonials from HSLC onwards and a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 2000.00 (Two thousand) only in favour of the Principal, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM) Tulungia payable at Apex Bank, Abhayapuri Branch. The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, PDUAM Tulungia, P.O.: North Salmara, PIN : 783383, Dist. : Bongaigaon, Assam within January 12, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Stunning saree looks of TV star Shivangi Joshi



