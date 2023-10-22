Guwahati: A cadre of the banned militant outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN K-YA) surrendered before Tirap Police in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The cadre, identified as Lieutenant Wanghong Nokpa, surrendered at PS Lazu before OC PS Lazu SI L Kimsing and a 6th AR team.

He surrendered with a 9mm pistol and 3 rounds of ammunition. Later, he was brought to the Deputy Commissioner of Tirap by District Police & 6th Assam Rifles for a surrender certificate.

The surrendered cadre revealed that in 1999, when he was in class VI at Barap Middle School, he and 18 other young boys were forcefully taken by the then Capt. Kewang Diotsa of NSCN(K) to be inducted into their organization.

They then completed 3 months of basic training, and he joined as an SS private rank after training. He faced lots of hardship physically and mentally during his stay there.

He was a victim of mental torture by other militants and was never paid any stipend at the camp, so he fled from CHQ, Lahong via Ngaimong vill of Myanmar and came directly to Lazu police station to surrender and take care of his family.

He said that he was misguided by the camp leaders when he joined and appeals to youth to stay away from such anti-national elements.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN K-YA) is a breakaway faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN). The NSCN K-YA is opposed to the ongoing peace talks between the NSCN and the Centre.