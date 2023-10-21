DIMAPUR: Nagaland governor La Ganesan called upon Assam Rifles to renew their commitment to peace, stability and prosperity of Nagaland in particular and India as a whole through collective strength and unity.

Addressing the investiture ceremony of Assam Rifles personnel at Dr Imkongliba Ao hall at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Saturday, Ganesan said the Assam Rifles has profoundly shaped the fabric of our nation’s defence as the oldest paramilitary force of the country.

He said their role in safeguarding our frontiers, particularly in the challenging terrains of the Northeast region of India, is a commendation in fortitude itself, a Raj Bhavan release said.

He also said they have also played a significant role towards peace and prosperity in the region, working in close coordination with various other organisations and departments.

Ganesan appreciated their proactive and people-friendly approach, adding that they have constantly proved themselves to be the ‘Friends of the Hill People’ over the years.

The Governor felicitated the meritorious Assam Rifles personnel with gold and silver medals and appreciation certificates to their units for their distinguished service and devotion to duty.

He said this ceremony magnifies the spirit of service, bravery and commitment that the armed forces of our country represent.

He handed over 30 individual awards and four unit appreciation certificates.

He said the exceptional service and heroism of the brave medal awardees do not just make them recipients of these prestigious awards but also underscore their undeniable commitment to our great nation.

He added that their valour serves as a beacon of inspiration for all.

“These awards are indeed apt recognition of your sustained hard work, perseverance and always keeping service before self,” he added.

Inspector general of Assam Rifles (North) Maj Gen Vikas Lakera assured that the Assam Rifles will stand committed to their duty for the cause of the people of Nagaland and the nation as a whole.