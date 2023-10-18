Imphal: Indian security forces on Wednesday apprehended a total of 23 alleged smugglers along with 601 bags of areca nuts smuggling into the border of Manipur from Myanmar.

The recovery items are valued at Rs 6.444 crore in the regional market.

Altogether, 13 Shaktiman trucks used in the clandestine business have also been impounded, officials said.

Assam Rifles have mainly deployed along the Manipur-Myanmar border for the past many years. Manipur and Myanmar share 398 km.

Acting on a tipoff from across the border, the troopers of the Assam Rifles under the aegis of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) put on alert and foiled a major cross-border smuggling attempt on Wednesday, a defense wing press statement said.

The Assam Rifles troopers foiled the smuggling bid attempt when 601 bags of areca nuts valued at Rs 6.444 crore loaded in 13 Shaktiman trucks were seized.

A total of 23 individuals/international smugglers who were drivers/co-drivers were apprehended in the general area of Phaikoh of Manipur’s Kamjong District bordering Myanmar on the east.

The vehicles were approaching towards Indian side from the International Border.

The apprehended individuals along with the seized items and impounded vehicles were handed over to the Forest Department, Kamjong district for further legal proceedings, the statement added.