Dibrugarh: Even after seven days, the Arunachal Pradesh police have failed to locate the whereabouts of Dinesh Sharma, a businessman who was abducted by a group of suspected militants from a fuel outlet in Momong village in Namsai.

The village falls under the Chowkham police station in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the abduction, the driver of the fuel outlet owner, Mithai Marandi, sustained bullet injuries.

Unfortunately, he passed away on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

As per sources, the militant group has demanded a ransom of 5 crores for the release of Sharma, but there has been no development in the ongoing negotiations, and the security forces’ search operation has also failed to yield any leads.

Zenia Namchoom, the Zila Parishad member of Chowkham and a well-known politician-cum-businessperson, owns the fuel outlet.

The incident has raised concerns about the security situation in the region and caused distress among the local populace.