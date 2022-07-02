New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in its order dated July 1, 2022, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh to submit its action taken report (ATR) on the complaint filed by the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI).

The complaint was filed against alleged harassment and false prosecution of Chakma human rights defenders of Dharmapur village by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Miao Circle.

The NHRC said the ATR should be filed by August 8, 2022, or else it ”shall be constrained to invoke its coercive power under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 calling for personal appearance”.

The NHRC took cognizance of the CDFI’s complaint and called for the ATR within four weeks from the DC, Changlang. However, no response was submitted by the DC as per reports.

The CDFI in its complaint dated February 11, 2022, alleged false prosecution of the Chakma human rights defenders namely Kantimoni Chakma, Shanti Mohan Chakma, Sukra Chakma, Sunil Chakma, Sumar Jiban Chakma and Himanta Chakma of Dharmapur Village under Miao Circle, Changlang district by the ADC who vide order dated 10 February 2022 initiated proceedings under Section 188 CrPC for violations of Section 144 CrPC and removing the pillars erected between Dharmapur and Neoton village on 8 February 2022 by deploying a huge contingent of security forces.

The CDFI stated, “It is a classic case of false prosecution. The ADC himself in his interview to The Diyun Times on 08.02.2022 stated that he had not visited to erect any pillar. On 10 February 2022, a complaint was lodged against the alleged removal of pillars purportedly by a mob led by Kantamoni Chakma, Shantimoi Chakma, Headman, Dharmapur II, Sukra Chakma, Sunil Chakma, Sumar Jeevan Chakma and Himanta Chakma”.

A statement added that if no pillar was erected in the first place, the question of removal of any pillar does not arise.

The statement added that further, there is no specific averment in the complaint that the pillars were removed after the imposition of the Section 144 CrPC on February 2, 2022.

“Without conducting any inquiry, the ADC issued the proceedings under Section 188 CrPC which amounts to putting the cart before the horse, that too against a non-existent person and persons who were not present in the village itself”, the statement added.