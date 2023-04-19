ZIRO: Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Tage Taki urged the banks to disburse loans and subsidies to farmers and entrepreneurs without undue delay and hassles.

Chairing a district consultative committee and district-level review committee meeting here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday, Taki said ‘the Atmanirbhar Yojanas designed for agriculture and horticulture farmers are forehanded subsidy schemes, which need to be disbursed on time in order to avoid loss in business and production as the produces are seasonal in nature’.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh minister Tage Taki meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, discusses ‘matters of mutual interest’

“This forehanded subsidy scheme has been initiated by the state government in the interest of the farmers, and the banks should not charge any interest from the farmers during the grace period of loans as the same is paid by the government,” he said.

He also admonished the banks for charging interest from day one of their loans without releasing the government’s subsidy and loan components in their totality.

Also read: Arunachal seeks policy for farmland expansion with fencing provision: Agriculture minister Tage Taki

The minister advised the banks and implementing departments to prepare a ‘prior check-list of all the documents required to be submitted by farmers and entrepreneurs in order to avoid undue delay in releasing the loans and subsidies by banks’.

Pointing out that ‘it is the target of Prime Minster Narendra Modi to see youth empowerment and young business startups in the country’, Taki advised the banks to enhance the micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) loans to young entrepreneurs in the district.

Also read: Arunachal agriculture minister Tage Taki, Speaker Sona inspect trail-cum-demonstration garden near Mechuka

“MSME industries are the plausible panacea to employment generation and economic empowerment of our educated youths,” he said.

He further added that small-scale industries in the bamboo sector, weaving, carpentry, printing press and iron fabrication could be some of the MSMEs which are viable for a hilly district like Lower Subansiri.

The minister also advised the bank branches having cash deposit ratio below 40 per cent to pull up their socks to achieve the national benchmark of 60 per cent.

Presently, the district’s CD ratio stands at 43 per cent.

Also read: Arunachal to double production of large cardamom in next 5-6 years: Agriculture minister Tage Taki

A three-month saturation campaign for Jansuraksha schemes at the gram panchayat level was also laid out, to start from the end of this month, covering the entire length and breadth of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime also enjoined upon the banks to ‘meet the aspirations of the farmers and entrepreneurs’ who approach them for loans to set up their own startups and businesses.

“All government employees, including bank officials, are paid by the government to deliver hassle-free services to the public and we ought to do justice to our respective duties,” he said.

Meanwhile, the potential linked credit plan (PLP) for 2023-24 for the district, prepared by the NABARD, was jointly released by Taki, Nime and NABARD District Development Manager Mewang Lowang.

The overall estimated projection for institutional credit has been made at Rs 3,084.02 lakhs for the current year, of which the agriculture sector, comprising farm credit, agri-infrastructures and ancillary activities, accounts for Rs 2,322.42 lakhs (75 per cent), MSME accounts for 268.80 lakhs (9 per cent) and other public sectors, including education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy, SHG and BLP, account for Rs 492.80 lakhs (16 per cent).

Also read: Assam: ATTSA stages protest against alleged illegal grabbing of tea garden worker land

The annual credit plan was also launched by Lead District Manager AK Choudhary.

The meeting was attended also by Lower Subansiri ZPC Likha Sangchorey, the ZPMs of Ziro-I and II circles, bankers, including RBI Lead Development Officer from Guwahati (Assam), Chiranjib Deka, and HoDs.