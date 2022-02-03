DIBRUGARH: Security forces are yet to trace the two construction workers, who were abducted by NSCN-KYA militants from Pumao in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longing district on Tuesday.

According to police, three construction workers were abducted by the militants, but later one of them was released.

“Bangphua Wangpan, resident of Langkhao village from Longding district, was released by the militants,” said a police source.

The two missing persons are: Hiren Koch, an excavator operator and Ramasish Mahato from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

Also read: Manipur elections 2022: NPP releases final list of 10 more candidates

Hiren Koch is a resident of Tingkong in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

For past four years, Hiren Koch has been working as an excavator operator in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district.

The family members of Hiren Koch are living in fear and anxiety after he was abducted by the militants in Longding.

Hiren Koch’s family has appealed the NSCN-KYA to released him unharmed.

Also read: Assam: Tangla CHC flouts government order, demands COVID test report from general patients for treatment

“We don’t know what they have done to my son. For last four years, he and his brother Suraj Koch have been working in Longding. On January 31, at around 7 pm, he spoke to his wife over the phone. We appeal the Assam government and Arunachal government to take the matter seriously and take steps to release them,” said Reshme Rekha Koch, mother of Hiren Koch.

Meanwhile, Security forces have launched a massive search operation in Arunachal-Nagaland border to trace the whereabouts of the abductees.

Notably, Longding shares international boundary with Myanmar and most of the Northeast militant outfits have their camps in the neighbouring country.

It is very easy for the militants to penetrate to Arunachal Pradesh through jungle route, sources said.

Also read: Tripura: CM Biplab Deb lays foundation for Indo-Bangla border haat at Kamalpur, another to come up at Dharmanagar

The NSCN-KYA faction has been active in Longding, Tirap and Changing districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Extortion activities has been very high in these three districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

“They were abducted for ransom. This militant groups knows very well that they will get the ransom. Negotiations with the militant group has been going on to secure the release of the two workers,” said a source.

It may be mentioned here that, extortion had been a “quick money-earning business” for the militant groups in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: Nagaland: Gauhati High Court’s relief for unvaccinated student community

Longding Superitendent of Police (SP) Vikran Harimohan Meena confirmed about the abduction of the three road construction workers.

“On the night of January 31, 2022 at around 2130 hrs, a group of 05-06 suspected unknown UG cadres allegedly belonging to NSCN K-YA cadres came to the camp of labourers presently engaged in the road construction located in between Longkhaw and Pumao villages (both under Pumao circle) and abducted three persons and were taken towards Nagaland,” the SP stated in a release.