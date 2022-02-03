UDALGURI: Despite the order issued by the Assam government on January 4 to all hospitals in the state not to insist on a COVID-19 test report from general patients and provide immediate treatment to them to save their lives, doctors and staff at the Tangla Community Health Centre reportedly are forcing double vaccinated patients to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test before treating patients.

An ophthalmologist, Dr Nabajyoti Sarma treating OPD patients in Tangla CHC, who allegedly forced double vaccinated patients to undergo the COVID-19 test said, “We are unaware of any such directives by the health department and every patient are made to undergo the COVID-19 test in the hospital.”

Pertinently, the letter by Assam health and family welfare principal secretary – Anurag Goel issued to all deputy commissioners, principals of medical colleges and joint directors of health services stated that a few cases have been filed at the Human Rights Commission by “some people” that patients at different hospitals in the state were deprived of treatment during the first two waves of the pandemic for delay in acquiring COVID negative reports.

He directed the hospitals to provide immediate medical treatment to any general patient requiring emergency attention without insisting on a prior COVID test report or waiting for such test results.

The principal secretary instructed all joint directors to issue necessary directives to all public and private hospitals within their jurisdiction to follow this protocol strictly.