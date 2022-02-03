MANGALDAI: The inquiry commission, headed by Justice (Retd) BD Agarwal probing the firing incident at Dhalpur in Sipajhar has received a total of 23 written statements in connection with the case.

Family members of the victims, civil society organizations organization and other individuals appeared before the commission on Wednesday in Mangaldai.

Members of other organizations and individuals also assembled in the circuit house campus either to submit written statements or to appear as witnesses.

The commission has said that it would receive the memoranda or written statements of all the interested people on another date likely to be scheduled after the next three weeks.

“There is huge response from the people of both sides – one against the government action and the other supporting the government action. Today we received altogether twenty-three written statements or memoranda mostly from the individuals except for one organization,” Justice (Retd) B.D. Agarwal told Northeast Now.

We will announce another date after three weeks for receiving the remaining written statements, he said.

“Copies of each of the statements have been given both to the civil as well as police administration so that they can make their specific replies on the allegations at the time of their turn,” Agarwal added.