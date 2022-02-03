The National People’s Party (NPP) has released another list of candidates consisting ten more names for the Manipur Assembly elections.

The fresh and final list of candidates of the NPP for the Manipur elections was released on Thursday.

Earlier, the NPP had already announced candidates for 33 seats.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) will contest in 43 seats in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections.

Notably, Meghalaya chief minister and NPP national president Conrad Sangma arrived in Imphal for campaigning on Thursday.

“The NPP aura is growing stronger in Manipur with new intending candidates joining our party to contest the upcoming Assembly Elections,” said Conrad Sangma.