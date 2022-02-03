Election campaigning in the poll-bound state of Manipur has picked up pace.

Meghalaya chief minister and NPP national president Conrad Sangma arrived in Imphal on Thursday for campaigning.

During his course of campaigning tour, Conrad Sangma will also announce names of candidates for ten seats.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) will contest in 43 seats in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections.

Also read: Manipur elections 2022: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to arrive in state to campaign for BJP

The NPP has already announced candidates for 33 seats, with names of candidates for the remaining 10 seats are expected to be announced by Conrad Sangma.

“The NPP aura is growing stronger in Manipur with new intending candidates joining our party to contest the upcoming Assembly Elections,” said Conrad Sangma.