Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will campaign for the BJP in Manipur for the Assembly elections in the state.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will be in Manipur from February 7 on a two-day tour of campaigning in the state.

The BJP, on Monday, announced its candidates for all all the 60 seats in Manipur Assembly that will go to polls.

Elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly is scheduled to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

Notably, many BJP workers in Manipur have expressed dissatisfaction over the list of candidates that the party released.

Angry BJP workers took to the streets in different parts of Manipur to protest the saffron party’s decision to not give tickets to “party loyalist”.

Protestors burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manipur CM Biren Singh and state BJP president Sharda Devi to express their anger.