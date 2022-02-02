The Naga People’s Front (NPF) has distributed tickets to ten candidates, who will contest in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections.

The tickets were distributed at a ceremony held at NPF’s head office in Kohima, Nagaland.

The NPF will contest in ten Assembly constituencies reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the three districts of Ukhrul, Senapati and Chandel.

Speaking at the event, NPF president Shürhozelie Liezietsu said, “We received many applications for each seat. But we can give only one ticket. All who applied for ticket are good but we could not accommodate all.”

The NPF party selected 10 names from a total of 40, who will contest in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections.

Former Nagaland chief minister and senior NPF leader TR Zeliang said: “Confident that the 10 Ticket holders will give a good fight and come out successful and be instrumental in the government formation.”

NPF candidates:

Langhu Paulhring Anal (Chandel), Dangsawa Korungthang Maring (Tengnoupal), Leishiyo Keishing (Phungyar), Ram Muivah (Ukhrul), Khashim Vashum (Chingai), Khaho Siile Antony (Karong), Losii Dikho (Mao), M Francis Ngajokpa (Tadubi), Awangbow Newmai (Tamei) and Khangthuanang Panmei (Tamenglong).

Elections to 60-seat Manipur Assembly is scheduled to be held in two phases – February 27 and March 3.