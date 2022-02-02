The Congress has released a third list of candidates for the Manipur Assembly elections.

The Congress’ third list, released on Wednesday, consists names of four candidates.

Also read: BJP MP Tapir Gao asks New Delhi to raise issue of ‘torture’ of Arunachal Pradesh boy by Chinese PLA

On Tuesday, the Congress party released its second list of candidates comprising names of 10 candidates.

Earlier, on January 22, Congress released its first list candidates comprising 40 names for the Manipur Assembly elections.

The candidates have been selected by the Congress’ central election committee.

The Congress in Manipur has vowed to push for “immediate and complete removal of AFSPA” from the entire state if it is elected to power.

The Manipur Congress has also forged an alliance with five other “like-minded” parties in the state.