BJP MP Tapir Gao has asked the Centre to raise the matter of Arunachal boy Miram Taron being allegedly tortured by Chinese PLA troopers while in captivity with concerned authorities.

“This is a serious matter. I urge the government to raise this issue with authorities concerned,” Tapir Gao told news agency ANI.

Arunachal boy – Miram Taron – who was ‘abducted’ by the troopers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China allegedly went through physical and mental torture during his captivity.

Father of Miram Taron has alleged that his son was given electric shocks by the PLA soldiers while he was in their captivity.

“My son was kept tied and blindfolded by the PLA while he was in their custody for over a week,” Opang Taron, father of Miram Taron, alleged.

The father said: “He is still in shock. He was kicked and subjected to electric shocks.”

Tapir Gao further said that incidents of Chinese PLA troopers abducting people from Arunachal Pradesh would continue unless the issue of border dispute with China is not resolved.

“Until we settle the border issue, this type of action will keep happening, till then the PLA will keep doing the violence, give an electric shock, tomorrow they will also shoot,” Gao said.