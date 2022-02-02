As many as four persons have been arrested by the police in Meghalaya in connection with the IED blast in Shillong’s Police Bazaar area on Sunday.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday.

CM Conrad Sangma said that all the four arrested persons were directly involved in the bomb blast.

The arrested persons are ‘sympathizers’ of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

Also read: Meghalaya: Government open for peace talks with HNLC, says CM Conrad Sangma

“The arrested persons supplied raw materials for making of the IED that went off in Shillong on Sunday,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Earlier, Conrad Sangma had termed the bomb blast at Police Bazaar area in Shillong as a “cowardly act”.

“An attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm is nothing but a cowardly act,” CM Conrad Sangma had said.

On Sunday evening, a bomb blast rocked Police Bazaar area of Shillong after an IED went off near a business establishment named Delhi Misthan Bhandar in the city.