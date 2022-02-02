Shillong: After the recent IED blast in Shillong’s Police Bazar, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said that the Meghalaya Government is for peace dialects with the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) but it is not subject to conditions.

The CM said that for the past three years there have been attempts to communicate with the outfit through the central government and other agencies.

He also added that the government is taking steps to prevent the recruitment of minors by such militant groups.

It may be mentioned that HNLC claimed the responsibility for the explosion that took place in the Police Bazar of Shillong on Sunday.

The proscribed militant outfit claimed that the act was carried near the Delhi Mistan because the establishment had not paid “taxes” to the outfit.

The blast took place near a business establishment named Delhi Misthan Bhandar.

The police said that the explosion did not cause any risk to life as the area was under the Sunday lockdown.

Conrad Sangma has termed the bomb blast at the Police Bazaar area in Shillong as a “cowardly act”.

“An attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm is nothing but a cowardly act,” said CM Conrad Sangma.

Sangma further said that those behind the bomb blast in Shillong on Sunday evening will be brought to justice.

“Perpetrators will not be spared. We will ensure peace prevails in the state,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.