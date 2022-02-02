Guwahati: The Nagaon Police has arrested a person who was trying to sell fake notes from the Rupahihat area of the district.

Police sources said that the person identified as Khursed Alom is a resident of Bihpuria in Lakhimpur.

He was arrested based on intelligence input about a possible Fake Indian Currency Notes deal in the area.

Speaking about the incident, the police source said, “The thug, Khurshed Alom ok s from of Mornoi Gaon, Bihpuria in Lakhimpur and he was arrested for attempting to sale fake currencies shown as a package of Rs 500 Bundles.”

He was part of a gang the suspect is a part of a racket that was caught recently with a fake note making machine.

The use customers’ greed be to fool them.

The seized bundle was just six printed notes and all plain white papers beneath.

These bundles are shown through photo or video to gullible customers who are then asked to pay Original currency Notes.

Ones the customer pays the amount, the gang would flee. The customers cannot even complain as they are involved in illegal activity.