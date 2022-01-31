Shillong: The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has claimed the responsibility for the explosion that took place in the Police Bazar of Shillong on Sunday.

The proscribed militant outfit claimed that the act was carried near the Delhi Mistan because the establishment had not paid “taxes” to the outfit.

Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui earlier informed that the suspects behind the bomb blast have been identified by the police.

“Suspect(s) have been identified and investigation is on,” said Lahkmen Rymbui.

He added, “I am sure that the police will be able to nab all the people involved.”

Meanwhile, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has termed the bomb blast at the Police Bazaar area in Shillong as a “cowardly act”.

“An attempt to disrupt peace and bring harm is nothing but a cowardly act,” said CM Conrad Sangma.

Sangma further said that those behind the bomb blast in Shillong on Sunday evening will be brought to justice.

“Perpetrators will not be spared. We will ensure peace prevails in the state,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

On Sunday evening, a bomb blast rocked Police Bazaar area of Shillong.

The blast took place near a business establishment named Delhi Misthan Bhandar.

The police said that the explosion did not cause any risk to life as the area was under the Sunday lockdown.