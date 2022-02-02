DIMAPUR: In a major relief for the student community, the Gauhati High Court, Kohima Bench, on Wednesday, directed the Nagaland government to allow online admission to unvaccinated students in Class IX and above.

In an order, Justice S Serto and Justice Kakheto Sema also asked the state government and principal director of school education Shanavas C to allow the unvaccinated students to attend classes provided they come tested with RT PCR.

The Rising People’s Party (RPP), through its advocate Neiteo Koza, had challenged the order of the state government NSDMA-ER-COVID 19/301/220 (part 2) dated 8.01.2022 and the order ED/AEI-28/2021 dated 11.01.2022 issued by the principal director of school education not to allow unvaccinated students of Class IX and above to attend regular classes through PIL 2/2022.

“Any student of Class IX and above and who has completed 15 years of age shall be allowed to take admission or attend regular/offline classes only if he/she has taken at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19 should be re-examined by the state government keeping in view the situation in the state and its implications,” the court order said.

Also read: Manipur elections 2022: NPF distributes tickets to ten candidates in Kohima

The order covers all the schools and colleges in the state.

The RPP appealed to the school and college authorities to strictly adhere to the court’s order. It said scores of worried and some wailing parents complained to the grievances cell of the party with regard to the apathy of the state government and the authoritative attitude of the school education department.

“People who care for civil liberties should be grateful that we have judges who’re willing to uphold the rights of the citizens at a time when the state is exercising draconian power to curtail our freedom,” the RPP said.