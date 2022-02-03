AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, in the presence of Bangladesh commerce minister Tipu Munshi, laid the foundation for the third Indo-Bangla border haat at Kamalpur in Tripura’s Dhalai district.

There are already two functional trade points located at Sepahijala district’s Kamalasagar and South Tripura district’s Shreenagar.

Tripura CM Biplab Deb took the occasion to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina for taking pivotal roles in setting up such trade points in Tripura.

“This foundation stone laying ceremony shall strengthen the longstanding camaraderie between India and Bangladesh. I thank PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina for their efforts to make these projects see the light of the day,” said CM Biplab Deb.

He added: “Both India and Bangladesh are progressing with strong cultural and trade relations. Banglabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rehman’s legacy is being successfully carried forward by her daughter and present Prime Minister of Bangladesh.”

Deb also informed that proposals are under consideration for setting up of a total of eight border haats in Tripura.

“We have proposed setting up of altogether eight such border haats across the state. Two of them are running full-fledged while one will be set up here in Kamalpur. Hopefully, this Haat will be fully operational from this year. We have received approval for another at Dharmanagar and soon we are going to start that. These border haat will certainly take trade relations between the countries to new heights,” Biplab Deb said.

Bangladesh commerce minister Tipu Munshi, on the other hand, said, “Relations between India and Bangladesh are good and we are trying to make it better. Both countries shall come closer with these efforts of improving the trade relations. Both countries will be equally benefited by these trade points.”

The Kamalpur (India) – Kurmaghat (Bangladesh) border haat is spread over a plot of 75 square meters and can accommodate 100 vendors on each side.

According to official sources, Rs 5.2 crore would be spent on the construction of the Haat.