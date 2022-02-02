AGARTALA: Tripura police has taken a slew of steps to sharpen its intelligence network in Agartala as well as in the entire West Tripura district to combat illegal drug trafficking menace.

In recent times, a sizable number of cases related to drugs trafficking, have been reported from West Tripura district.

West Tripura district is turning out to be the new illegal drugs trade hotspot, said West Tripura SP Bogati Jagadeeswar Reddy.

He said 25 percent of the state’s total population lives in the district.

He added that a substantial number of the floating population also live in the district for work and other livelihood purposes.

“We are now launching regular operations to arrest the suppliers. We have improvised the intelligence network with the special initiatives from the end of district police to trace them (drug dealers),” the SP said.

On the recent achievements, he said, “Recently we made the biggest haul of heroin in Agartala, which is around 970 grams in a one raid. On Tuesday night we also seized 5000 Yaba tablets.”

Replying to a question on what are the major type of drugs being supplied West Tripura district and who are the target population, he said, “Phensedyl, Yaba tablets, heroin are the major types of drugs that are being supplied here and youth are the soft target for the drug kingpins.”