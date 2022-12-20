Arunachal Jobs Apply for Teacher vacancy in Army Public School Tenga Valley

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Public School Tenga Valley, Arunachal Pradesh.

Army Public School Tenga Valley, Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT). Applicants should have passed OST (Online Screening Test) conducted by AWES.

Name of post : TGT (Mathematics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Bachelor degree in Mathematics (with 50%) and any two of the following subjects: – Mathematics. Physics, Chemistry. Economics, Computer Science, Statistics.

(ii) B.Ed or equivalent degree from recognized university.

(iii) Pass CTET/TET as per guidelines framed by the NCTE

Name of post : TGT (Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Bachelor degree in Science (with 50%) and any two of the following subjects: – Botany, Zoology, Chemistry and Physics.

(ii) B.Ed or equivalent degree from recognized university

(iii) Pass CTET/TET as per guidelines framed by the NCTE.

Name of post : TGT (Computer Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) BCA or Graduation in Computer Science or BE/ B.Tech (Computer Science / IT) or Graduation in any subject and A level course from DOEACC, Min of Info & Communication & Technology, GOI.

(ii) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

(iii) Pass CTET/TET as per guidelines framed by the NCTE.

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

(i) Graduation with 50%

(ii) B.EI.Ed/ 2Year D.EI.Ed/ B.Ed with six month PDPET/Bridge course from NCTE recognized Institute.

(iii) Pass CTET/TET as per guidelines framed by the NCTE.

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms duly filled in all respect along with self-attested photocopies of educational qualifications, CSB Score card, experience certificates and Demand Draft of Rupees 100/-(Rupees One hundred only) in favor of Army Public School Tenga Valley. payable at SBI Tenga Valley. The applications can be send by post / by hand to Army Public School, Tenga Valley, P.O. : Singchung, Dist. – West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh – 790115 on or before 31st December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

