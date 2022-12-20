ISRO Recruitment 2022 Apply online for 526 vacancies

Applications are invited for 526 vacant administrative positions in Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerks and Stenographers.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 339

Qualification & Experience : Graduation with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale as declared by any recognized University, with a pre-requisite condition that Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University;

AND

Proficiency in the use of Computers.

Name of post : Junior Personal Assistant

No. of posts : 153

Qualification & Experience : Graduation with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10 point scale as declared by any recognised University, with a pre-requisite condition that Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University;

OR

Diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-

point scale as declared by any recognised Board/ University, with a pre-requisite condition that

Diploma should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by

the University;

One-year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer.

AND

A minimum speed of 60 w.p.m. in English Stenography;

Proficiency in the use of Computer

Name of post : Upper Division Clerks

No. of posts : 16

Qualification & Experience : Graduation with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale as declared by any recognized University, with a pre-requisite condition that Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University;

AND

Proficiency in the use of Computers.

Name of post : Stenographers

No. of posts : 14

Qualification & Experience : Graduation with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10 point scale as declared by any recognised University, with a pre-requisite condition that Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University;

OR

Diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-

point scale as declared by any recognised Board/ University, with a pre-requisite condition that

Diploma should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by

the University;

One-year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer.

AND

A minimum speed of 60 w.p.m. in English Stenography;

Proficiency in the use of Computer

Name of post : Assistants for Filling-up At Autonomous Institutions under Department of Space

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : Graduation with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale as declared by any recognized University, with a pre-requisite condition that Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University;

AND

Proficiency in the use of Computers.

Name of post : Personal Assistants for Filling-up At Autonomous Institutions under Department of Space

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduation with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10 point scale as declared by any recognised University, with a pre-requisite condition that Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University;

OR

Diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-

point scale as declared by any recognised Board/ University, with a pre-requisite condition that

Diploma should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by

the University;

One-year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer.

AND

A minimum speed of 60 w.p.m. in English Stenography;

Proficiency in the use of Computer

Age Limit : 28 years as on 09.01.2023 (31 years for OBC candidates and 33 years for SC/ST candidates, wherever posts are reserved). Serving Govt. employees, Ex-Servicemen; Persons with Disabilities, meritorious Sportspersons; Widows, Divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not remarried are eligible for age relaxation as per Govt. of India orders.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.isro.gov.in/ between 20th December 2022 to 9th January 2023.

Application Fees : The Application Fee is Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) for each application. All Women/Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST); Ex-serviceman [EX] and Persons with

Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

