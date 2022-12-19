Assam Career AHIDMS Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS).

Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society (AHIDMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Project Manager, State Environment Management & Safeguard Specialist and State Procurement Expert on purely temporary contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master degree in Management/ Administration/ Procurement/ Logistics/ related discipline or a Graduate in Engineering from any Government recognized university/ institution.

Experience : Must have at least 25-30 years’ experience in Private sector/ Public sector Preferably in Health infrastructure sector/ Social Sector

Age Limit : Up to 65 years

Name of post : State Procurement Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : At least a Management/ Administration/ Procurement/ Logistics/ related discipline or a Graduate in Engineering from any Govt. recognized university/ institution with training in public procurement. Excellent understanding of the World Bank Procurement Regulations is desirable.

Experience : At least 10 years’ experience in managing procurement

Age Limit : Up to 50 years

Name of post : State Environment Management & Safeguard Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Bio-medical Engineering/ Environment management from any

Govt. recognized university/ institution with training in Environment safeguards. Excellent understanding of the World Bank Environment safeguards systems and procedure is desirable

Experience : Must have at least 5 years’ experience in Environment management or safeguards role

Age Limit : Up to 50 years

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held for the above positions as per the above schedule-

Senior Project Manager – Date : 27.12.2022, Time of Interview : 10.30 am onwards, Reporting Time : 10.00 am

State Environment Management & Safeguard Specialist – Date : 27.12.2022, Time of Interview : 2 pm onwards, Reporting Time : 1.30 pm

State Procurement Expert – Date : 28.12.2022, Time of Interview : 10.30 onwards, Reporting Time : 10.00 am

How to apply : The candidates shall have to bring all the original certificates/testimonials along with a set of self-attested copies of the same for the interview/test.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here