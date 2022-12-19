Assam Career SIDBI Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various financial and accounting positions in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant Chartered Accountant in Guwahati.

Name of post : Consultant Chartered Accountant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

1. Qualified Chartered Accountants from ICAI

2. Proficiency in MS Office, particularly excel and power point, data analysis / management /

presentation tools shall be preferred.

3. The candidate should have active membership of ICAI

Experience : Experience in the field of Social/economic infrastructure project financing and background in handling various project finance is desirable and will be preferred.

Remuneration : The remuneration would be at market linked compensation. The same shall not be a limiting factor for the right candidate and will be mutually decided on case-to-case basis.

Age Limit : The candidate should not be more than 35 years old as on last date of submission of Application i.e. 02/01/2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled in application (in English or Hindi) as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, only through email at guwahati@sidbi.in on or before January 2, 2023

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following

details only, viz. “Application for the post of << Consultant CA on Contract basis>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here