Assam Career Handique Girls' College Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Handique Girls’ College.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) A Masters Degree with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale) from a recognized University.

ii) A. Ph.D. Degree.

iii) Professor/Associate Professor with a total experience of fifteen years of teaching/research in University/ Colleges and other Institutions of higher Education.

iv) A Minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based performance appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in Appendix-1 for direct recruitment of Principals in Colleges.

v) A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

vi) A minimum research score 110 as per Appendix-II of Table 2 as per UGC Regulation 2018.

vii) A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Graduate and Masters Degree levels for the SC/ ST/Differently-abled (physically and visually differently-abled) candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 55 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the DHE’s format accompanied by complete bio-data and supported by self attested copies of all testimonials along with a record of payment to the Office of Principal, Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati-781001 within January 2, 2023.

Application Fees : Rs. 7500/- to be deposited to State Bank of India, Guwahati Branch (IFSC : SBIN0000078), A/C. No. 30236401321,through RTGS/NEFT and the record of payment enclosed with the application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here