BIS Recruitment 2022 Apply for Management Executive vacancy

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Management Executives (ME) in various categories.

Name of post : Management Executives for NITS

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Engineering Graduate with MBA (Marketing/HR)

Experience : 5 Year’s experience in relevant field in Central Government/ State Government/ Union Territory Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency/ Private Sector Organization with country wide operations

Name of post : Management Executives for PRTD

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Engineering Graduate with MBA (HR) /PhD

Experience : 5 Year’s experience in relevant field in Central Government/ State Government/ Union Territory Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency/ Private Sector Organization with country wide operations.

Salary : A consolidated monthly remuneration of ?1.5 lacs (Rupees One Lakh and Fifty Thousand Only) will be paid to the Management Executive. The remuneration is subject to statutory deductions. Further, an annual increment of 5% of consolidated monthly remuneration is admissible, subject to performance and review.

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

How to apply : Candidates are required to send scan copy of the duly filled application form to me.hrd@bis.gov.in by filling the Annexure-II and Annexure-III form mentioning the category for which the candidate wishes to apply, along with qualification, experience, PAN Card, Aadhaar Card etc from 17.12.2022 onwards to 06.01.2023 (last date).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here