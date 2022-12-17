SAIL Recruitment 2022 Apply online for 158 vacancies

Applications are invited for 158 vacant positions in Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 158 vacant technical and medical positions.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Boiler Operation Engineer)

No. of posts : 6

Pay Scale : Rs. 50,000–3%–Rs. 1,60,000/-

Qualification :

1. B.E./B.Tech.(Full time) in Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical/Power Plant/ Production/ Instrumentation Engg. from Govt. recognised University/Institution with minimum 65% marks. (55% for SC/ST/PwD candidates)

2. Boiler Operation Engineer certificate issued by Central/State Boiler Board

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 1

Chemical : 1

Metallurgy : 1

Ceramic : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 80,000–3%–Rs. 2,20,000/-

Qualification :

1. B.E./B.Tech.(Full time) in relevant discipline from Govt. recognised University/ Institution with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwD)

2. Post qualification experience of at least 07 years in Executive cadre (after B.E./B.Tech.) in relevant area

Also Read : Assam Career : Jal Jeevan Mission Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 5

Pay Scale : Rs. 50,000–3%–Rs. 1,60,000/-

Qualification :

1. MBBS from a University/Institute recognised by Medical Council of India/ National Medical Commission

2. Minimum 01 years post qualification experience (after Internship) in a Govt. recognised Medical

College/Hospital/Institution

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Critical Care Medicine (Intensivist) : 1

Orthopaedics: 1

Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 2

Ophthalmology : 1

Community Medicine : 1

Paediatrics : 1

General Medicine : 1

General Surgery : 1

Hospital Administration : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 80,000–3%–Rs. 2,20,000/-

Qualification :

1. PG Degree/DNB in General Medicine/Anaesthesia/ Respiratory Medicine from a University/ Institute recognised by Medical Council of India/National Board of Examination/National Medical Commission

2. Minimum 03 years post qualification experience in relevant discipline after PG degree/DNB

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee)

No. of posts : 73

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 2

Metallurgy : 14

Electrical : 20

Instrumentation : 5

Chemical : 5

Civil : 5

Ceramic : 4

Pay Scale : Rs. 26,600 – 3% – Rs. 38,920/-

Qualification : Matriculation with 03 years (full time) Diploma in relevant disciplines from Govt. recognized Institute with minimum 50% marks (40% for SC/ST/PwD/Departmental candidates)

Name of post : Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee)

No. of posts : 40

Discipline wise vacancies :

Fitter : 13

Electrician : 10

Turner : 5

Welder : 2

Heavy Vehicle Driver : 10

Pay Scale : Rs. 25,070 – 3% – Rs. 35,070/-

Qualification : Matriculation with full time ITI/NCVT in relevant trade from Govt. recognized Institute

Name of post : Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operation)

No. of posts : 13

Pay Scale : Rs. 26,600 – 3% – Rs. 38,920/-

Qualification :

1. Matriculation with full time ITI in the relevant trades from Govt. recognised institute

2. Second Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency

Name of post : Attendant-cum-Technician (Boiler Operation)

No. of posts : 7

Pay Scale : Rs. 25,070 – 3% – Rs. 35,070/-

Qualification :

1. Matriculation with valid Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving License

2. Minimum 01 year post qualification experience (after Matriculation) in operation of Haulpack

Dumper/Hydraulic Mobile Crane/ BullDozer/ Chain Mounted Loader/ Wheel Loader/Hydraulic

Excavator/ Hydraulic Shovel

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://sailcareers.com/ from 20th December 2022 to 10th January 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here