Assam Career Jal Jeevan Mission Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Jal Jeevan Mission Assam.

The Office of Executive Engineer (PHE), Bokakhat Division, Bokakhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of District Coordinator on contractual basis under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Name of post : District Coordinator-FM

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 2 (two) years of full time MCom in Accountancy / Finance or MBA (Finance) from a recognized University/ Institute

Experience : Minimum 2 (two) years of experience in financial management activities with proficient level of PFMS activities.

Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month

Age : Minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years as on 30th November 2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th January 2023 from 11 AM to 3 PM in O/o EE (PHE), Bokakhat Division, Bokakhat.

How to apply : Candidates can send the filled up application forms in prescribed format to eephe_dwsmbokakhat@rediffmail.com by 12 AM of 2nd January 2023.

The applicant should attend the walk-in-interview with bio-data, original and self-attested copies of testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here