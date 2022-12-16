Assam Career C-DAC Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for 19 vacant administrative and technical positions in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 19 vacant administrative and technical positions in Guwahati, Silchar (Assam) and Patna (Bihar).
Name of post : Joint Director
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria :
a) 1st Class B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 11 years of experience. OR
b) Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in CSE/ECE/IT with 9 year experience OR
c) 1st class postgraduate degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 11 years experience OR
d) PhD in CSE/ECE/IT with 8 years of relevant experience.
Name of post : Manager (Admin)
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria : Two years Full Time MBA or equivalent relevant professional qualification with specialisation in HR/Personnel Management with 12 years work experience
Name of post : Principal Technical Officer
No. of posts : 2
Eligibility Criteria :
a) 1st Class B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 7 years of experience. OR
b) Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in CSE/ECE/IT with 5 year experience OR
c) 1st class postgraduate degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 7 years experience OR
d) PhD in CSE/ECE/IT with 4 years of relevant experience.
Name of post : Senior Admin Officer
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria : Two years Full Time MBA or equivalent relevant professional qualification with specialisation in HR/Personnel Management with 7 years work experience
Name of post : Senior Technical Officer
No. of posts : 3
Eligibility Criteria :
a) 1st Class B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 3 years of experience. OR
b) Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in CSE/ECE/IT with 1 year experience OR
c) 1st class postgraduate degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 3 years experience OR
d) PhD in CSE/ECE/IT domain
Name of post : Technical Officer
No. of posts : 11
Eligibility Criteria :
a) 1st Class B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT OR
b) Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in CSE/ECE/IT OR
c) 1st class postgraduate degree in Science in CSE/ECE/IT
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.cdac.in/ up to 6 PM of 27th December 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here