Assam Career C-DAC Recruitment 2022

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 19 vacant administrative and technical positions in Guwahati, Silchar (Assam) and Patna (Bihar).

Name of post : Joint Director

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) 1st Class B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 11 years of experience. OR

b) Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in CSE/ECE/IT with 9 year experience OR

c) 1st class postgraduate degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 11 years experience OR

d) PhD in CSE/ECE/IT with 8 years of relevant experience.

Name of post : Manager (Admin)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Two years Full Time MBA or equivalent relevant professional qualification with specialisation in HR/Personnel Management with 12 years work experience

Name of post : Principal Technical Officer

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

a) 1st Class B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 7 years of experience. OR

b) Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in CSE/ECE/IT with 5 year experience OR

c) 1st class postgraduate degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 7 years experience OR

d) PhD in CSE/ECE/IT with 4 years of relevant experience.

Name of post : Senior Admin Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Two years Full Time MBA or equivalent relevant professional qualification with specialisation in HR/Personnel Management with 7 years work experience

Name of post : Senior Technical Officer

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

a) 1st Class B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 3 years of experience. OR

b) Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in CSE/ECE/IT with 1 year experience OR

c) 1st class postgraduate degree in CSE/ECE/IT and 3 years experience OR

d) PhD in CSE/ECE/IT domain

Name of post : Technical Officer

No. of posts : 11

Eligibility Criteria :

a) 1st Class B.E./B.Tech./MCA/or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT OR

b) Postgraduate in Engineering/Technology in CSE/ECE/IT OR

c) 1st class postgraduate degree in Science in CSE/ECE/IT

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.cdac.in/ up to 6 PM of 27th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here