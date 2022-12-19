Assam Career Apply for Teacher vacancy in Army Public School Narangi

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Public School Narangi.

Army Public School Narangi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT).

Name of post : PGT-English

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 35,532.00 per month

Qualification :

a) Two years Integrated Post Graduate MA/M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in concerned subject with at least 50% aggregate marks.

OR

Post-Graduation with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed/ M.Ed.

OR

Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in English.

(b) OST PGT(English) qualified.

(c) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

(d) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application

Name of post : PGT-Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 35,532.00 per month

Qualification :

(a) Two years Integrated Post Graduate MA/M.Sc Course of regional College of education of NCERT in concerned subject with at least 50% aggregate marks.

OR

Post-Graduation with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed/ M.Ed.

OR

Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics.

(b) OST PGT(Mathematics) qualified.

(c) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

(d) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

Name of post : PGT-Computer Science

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 35,532.00 per month

Qualification :

(a) At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following:- B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an Institution/university recognized by the Govt of India.

OR

B.E or B.Tech (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer from recognized University.

OR

M.Sc (Computer Science/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University).

OR

B.Sc (Computer Science/BCA or equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University).

OR

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized

University.

OR

‘B’ Level from DOEACC Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.

(b) OST PGT( Computer Science) qualified.

(c) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English.

Name of post : TGT- Hindi

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 35,028.00 per month

Qualification :

(a) Four years ‘Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

Post-Graduate with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed/ M.Ed.

OR

Bachelor Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in

aggregate in Hindi.

(b) OST TGT(Hindi) qualified.

(c) Hindi as a subject in all three years of Graduation.

(d) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

(e) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/ state Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

(f) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

(g) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 34,020.00 per month

Qualification :

(a) Graduate holding Bechalor’s degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/ combination of subjects and in aggregate.

(b) B.El.Ed / 02-year D.El.Ed.

OR

Candidates with B.Ed or Integrated B.Ed can also apply with fulfillment of the condition of six

month PDPET/Bridge Course from an NCTE recognized institute as when NCTE approves

any institute to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or commencement

of the course whichever is later.

(c) OST PRT qualified.

(d) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by

CBSE/ State Govt in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

(e) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

(f) Knowledge of Computer Application is desirable.

Name of post : PRT (Art & Craft)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 34,020.00 per month

Qualification : Master’s degree in Fine art (with Painting Specialization).

OR

Graduate with Fine Art/Art/Drawing and Painting as one of the subjects with minimum 4 years Diploma from a recognized Institute /University.

OR

Higher Secondary/Intermediate/Sr. Sec. School Certificate Examination with minimum 5 years (fulltime)/7 years Part time diploma in Fine art/Painting/Drawing and Painting from a recognized Institute /University.

How to apply : Candidates can send their Application Form (Hard Copy) along with Bio Data/ Resume photocopies of all relevant certificates/testimonials, CSB Score Card and one copy of recent passport size photograph for all posts to Army Public School Narangi, P.O.- Satgaon, Guwahati-781027, Assam by 31st December 2022 till 2:00 pm.

The application forms along with a DD for Rs. 100/- will be sent in favour of APS Narangi payable at Guwahati

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here