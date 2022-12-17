Assam Career Office of the District & Sessions Judge Morigaon Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of the District & Sessions Judge Morigaon .

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge Morigaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Jarikarak (Process Server).

Name of post : Jarikarak (Process Server)

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification : Graduation

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- with Grade Pay Rs. 5,000/- along with admissible allowances

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of Age as on 31.12.2022. However, for candidates belonging to particular Caste/ Tribe, the age relaxation shall be as per existing Govt. norms.

Selection Procedure : Written Examination & Viva-Voce

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with requisite documents by post to The District & Sessions Judge, Morigaon, Assam, PIN-782105 by 31st December 2022

The envelope containing the application form should be super scribed as “Application for the Post of Jarikarak (Process Server)”

Documents to be submitted along with Application-

1. Latest employment exchange certificate.

2. Self attested photocopies of certificates, mark sheets in support of their educational qualification, age, caste, experience etc.

3. 3 (three) copies of recent Passport size photographs

4. Candidates have to mention their Contact Number at the bottom of the Application Form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here