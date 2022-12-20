Assam Career Apply for Manager & Executive vacancies in AMSCL

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL).

Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Manager (Procurement- Equipment) and Executive (Accounts / Internal Audit) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Manager (Procurement- Equipment)

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration per month : Rs. 35,000/- to Rs. 45,000/-

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor Degree in Instrumentation/ Bio-Medical Engineering / Medical Electronics from Govt. recognised Institution/ University with minimum 5 years of experience.

Age Limit : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2022

Also Read : Assam Career : SIDBI Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Executive (Accounts / Internal Audit)

No. of posts : 4

Remuneration per month : Rs. 30,000/-

Qualification & Experience :

C.A. Inter / M.Com. / MBA (Finance) with minimum 3 years post qualification experience

in handling financial matters in reputed organization.

in handling financial matters in reputed organization. C.A. / I.C.W.A. with minimum 1 year post qualification work experience in handling

financial matters in reputed organization.

Age Limit : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2022

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in DHSK College Dibrugarh

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ up to December 28, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

Also Read : Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares a glimpse of her stunning reception look in mekhela chador