Assam Career Apply for Manager & Executive vacancies in AMSCL

Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Manager (Procurement- Equipment) and Executive (Accounts / Internal Audit) on contractual basis.
Name of post : Manager (Procurement- Equipment)
No. of posts : 2
Remuneration per month : Rs. 35,000/- to Rs. 45,000/-
Qualification & Experience : Bachelor Degree in Instrumentation/ Bio-Medical Engineering / Medical Electronics from Govt. recognised Institution/ University with minimum 5 years of experience.
Age Limit : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2022
Name of post : Executive (Accounts / Internal Audit)
No. of posts : 4
Remuneration per month : Rs. 30,000/-
Qualification & Experience :
- C.A. Inter / M.Com. / MBA (Finance) with minimum 3 years post qualification experience
in handling financial matters in reputed organization.
- C.A. / I.C.W.A. with minimum 1 year post qualification work experience in handling
financial matters in reputed organization.
Age Limit : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2022
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ up to December 28, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Apply Online : Click Here
