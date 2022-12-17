Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in DHSK College Dibrugarh

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College Dibrugarh.

Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Statistics : 1

Bengali : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per the modified Government Office Memorandum No. AHE.407/2017/54 dated 25/11/2020 of Government Office Memorandum No. AHE. 407/2017/53 dated 17/11/2020.

Age Limit : Age of the candidates will be considered as per Government Guidelines.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format of DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data, all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs. 1500/- only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, DHSK College, Dibrugarh payable at Allahabad Bank, Dibrugarh Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, DHSK College, Dibrugarh, P.O.- Dibrugarh, Dist.- Dibrugarh, Assam, PIN-786001 within December 31, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here