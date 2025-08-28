Guwahati: Assam Congress President and Jorhat MP Gourav Gogoi on Thursday strongly condemned the alleged assault on former NSUI General Secretary Chandan Mazumdar by activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Cachar College in Silchar.

Mazumdar was reportedly attacked while leading the “Stop Vote Theft – Guard the Booths” campaign, an initiative aimed at raising awareness against electoral malpractice and safeguarding the democratic rights of students.

“Today, I strongly condemn the violent attack carried out by ABVP activists on former NSUI General Secretary Chandan Mazumdar while he was leading the ‘Stop Vote Theft – Guard the Booths’ campaign at Cachar College. This attack once again proves the BJP’s fear and anxiety towards the united voice of students and democratic movements. We stand firmly in solidarity with Chandan and with every individual who continues to fight courageously against such forces of violence and intimidation without ever bowing down,” Gogoi posted on his official Facebook page on Thursday evening.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in political and student circles. Congress leaders alleged that the assault was yet another example of the ruling party’s intolerance towards dissent and democratic expression on campuses. Student activists claimed that the attack was premeditated and intended to silence voices critical of the BJP and its allied student wing.

ABVP, however, has not yet issued an official statement on the allegations. Police sources in Silchar said they had received complaints and an inquiry had been initiated to establish the sequence of events.

The episode has reignited concerns over rising political hostilities in Assam’s academic institutions, with student unions accusing the ruling dispensation of promoting a culture of fear. Congress leaders have vowed to continue protests demanding accountability, while student organizations are planning demonstrations in solidarity with Mazumdar.