Assam Career Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Nurse on contract basis.

Name of post : Nurse

No. of posts : 7

Qualification & Experience :

i) GNM

ii) Diploma in Oncology Nursing / BSc / MSc

Salary :

GNM : Rs. 27,000/- per month

Diploma in Oncology Nursing / BSc / MSc : Rs. 29,000/- per month

Age : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd December 2022 at 9 AM in Conference Hall, Administrative Building (2nd Floor, OPD Building), Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati-781016.

How to apply : Candidates may come for walk-in-interview along with Bio-Data (Resume),recent passport size photograph, photo-copy of PANCARD, original certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here