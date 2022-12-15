Assam Career Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Central Bank of India in Assam.

Central Bank of India Samajik Utthan Avam Prashikshan Sansthan(CBI-SUAPS) , a Society/Trust Sponsored by Central Bank of India, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Director, Faculty and Office Assistant for RSETIs (Rural Self Employment Training Institutes), Tinsukia on contract basis for 1 (One) year.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Graduate/ Post Graduate degree from a UGC recognized University

Desirable : Officers with rural development background i.e. Agriculture Finance Officer/Rural Development Officer/ Agriculture officers converted to Mainstream of banking/Lead District managers and Faculty leaders/ Faculty members of Training Centres/Colleges with specialization in Rural Development etc. shall be preferred.

Experience :

Essential :

i) Candidate should have retired on VRS or on attaining superannuation with minimum 20 years of service of which at least 15 years in Officer Cadre.

ii) He/She should have worked as Branch Manager in any scale in a rural branch for at least 3 years.

iii) He/She should have unblemished record and possess satisfactory service certificate from the previous employer.

iv) Should be well conversant with the local language.

v) Should have retired from scale III or above.

vi) Should be resident of Assam State.

Name of post : Faculty

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Post-graduate viz. MSW/ MA in Rural Development/MA in Sociology/Psychology/BSc (Agri.)/BA with B.Ed. etc. Shall have a flair for teaching with Computer knowledge.

Desirable : Retd. Bank Official with working experience as officer and candidate having experience of working as Faculty, Rural Development with qualification stated above, will get preference.

Experience :

Essential :

1. Should be well conversant with local language.

2. Should be resident of the same State, preferably same or nearby district/residing at the head quarter of RSETI centre.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential : Shall be a Graduate viz. BSW/BA/B.Com with computer knowledge.

Desirable: Knowledge in basic accounts & book keeping.

Experience :

Essential :

1. Should be well conversant with local language.

2. Should be resident of the same or nearby district/residing at the head quarter of RSETI centre

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of documents to Regional Head, Central Bank of India, Upper Assam Region, Chandra Bhavan, Nehru Park Road, Jorhat-785001(Assam). ). Last date for receipt of application is 31/12/2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here