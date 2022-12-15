Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Moridhal College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Moridhal College Assam.

Moridhal College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Political Science and Assamese.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Political Science : 1

Assamese : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Assam Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE/239/2021/68 dated Dispur, the 24th January, 2022. Besides NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions, candidates having Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the UGC regulation of 30th June, 2010 (Minimum standard and procedure for award of Ph.D Degree Regulation, 2009) shall be exempted from NET/SLET/SET. The candidates must have to acquire qualification latest by the date of submission of their applications. Other eligibilities like M.Phil/ Ph.D./ Seminar Paper/ Publications can be acquired and may be submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Pay : As per UGC Scale of Pay

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years on 01.01.2022 with relaxation as per Govt. Rules for candidates of SC/ST (5 years), OBC/MOBC (3 years) and PWD (10 years).

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Biodata and all the testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of the Principal, Moridhal College, Dhemaji, Assam payable at SBI, Dhemaji Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Moridhal College, P.O. – Moridhal, Dist. – Dhemaji, Assam, PIN – 787057 within December 28, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here