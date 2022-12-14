Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Handique Girls' College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Handique Girls’ College Assam.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Hindi : 1

Education : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate must have at least 55% marks at the Master Degree level (5% is relaxable to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD Category) in the concerned subject and must have cleared the NET/SLET/SET conducted by the UGC/CSIR or similar test accredited by UGC like SLET Commission. The candidates having Ph.D degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standard & procedure for award of Ph.D Degree) Regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET. Candidates have to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting application. Eligibility like MPhil/PhD. / Seminar Papers, publications can be acquired and submitted on or before the interview

Age Limit : Candidates should not be more that 38 (Thirty-eight) years of age as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for ST/SC/PWD and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (available in College website www.hgcollege.edu.in) with complete bio-data , self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and documentary proof of submission of application fees. The applications must reach the the Office of the Principal, Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati-781001 within December 25, 2022.

Application Fees : A non-refundable application fee of`1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) has to be paid through NEFT/RTGS to the State Bank of India Accounts No 30236401321, State Bank of India, Guwahati Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN0000078.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here