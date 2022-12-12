Assam Career Pub Kamrup College Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Pub Kamrup College Assam.

Pub Kamrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for vacant Grade-III positions.

Name of post : Grade-III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from a recognized College / Institution affiliated to a recognized University with diploma or certificate course of Computer Operation of minimum three months duration. The candidates should have working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Servicemen and 10 years for PWD as per Govt. guideline no. ABP.6/2016/51 dated Dispur the 2nd September, 2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format of Assam Govt. Part-IX Standard Form along with all documents and testimonials and accompanied with a Demand Draft (non-refundable) of Rs. 500/- for candidates in favour of Principal, Pub Kamrup College, payable at PNB, Baihata Chariali (IFSC-PUNB0032720). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Pub Kamrup College, Baihata Chariali-781381 within December 26, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here