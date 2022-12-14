Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Debraj Roy College Golaghat

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Debraj Roy College Golaghat.

Debraj Roy College Golaghat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Statistics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Statistics

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 57,700-1,82,400 (Academic Level 10)

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and the selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE/239/2021/68 Dated Dispur the 24th January, 2022, besides NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedures for award of Ph.D. Degree Regulation, 2009) shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility conditions of NET/SLET/SET. The candidates must have minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point scale) at the master’s degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ST/PWD candidates. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D. holders, who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September, 1991.The candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil /Ph.D./Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : Age of candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates, and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates & 10 Years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data , all self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/-(Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Debraj Roy College, Golaghat, payable at SBI ,Golaghat Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Debraj Roy College, Golaghat, P.O. & Dist. – Golaghat, PIN-785621 (Assam) within 28th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here