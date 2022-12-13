Assam Career Sports Authority of India Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various hospitality based positions in Sports Authority of India Guwahati.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centre Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Catering Manager on contract basis.

Name of post : Catering Manager

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration (Rs.) : 30,000/- to 50,000/-

Qualification : Degree in any discipline from a recognized University + one year Diploma in Hotel Management or Catering Management from recognized Institution

OR

Graduation in Hotel Management/ Catering Management from a recognized Institution / University

Experience : Three years experience in the relevant field after obtaining the essential qualification

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th December 2022 at 10 AM at Sports Authority of India, Regional Centre, New Field Sports Complex, MD Shah Road, Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati, Assam, PIN-781008

Age Limit : Not more than 57 years

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview along with prescribed application form, original documents, self-attested photocopies of certificates / documents and two passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here